Specialty chief editor brian christopher freeman University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Champaign , United States Specialty Chief Editor Genome Organization

Scope Genome Organization and Dynamics is dedicated to publishing novel insights into the structure and function of the various biological pathways working along chromosomes to maintain homeostasis. Genomic processes contribute vital features to cell health and fate and this section solicits significant advances in all related areas including: · Genome 3D architecture · Transcription of coding and noncoding RNAs · DNA repair · DNA replication · Telomeres · Chromatin landscape and epigenetics · Disease and aging trials linked to DNA-associated pathways All manuscripts must provide unique knowledge on cellular pathways working along the genomes of organisms from any of the three kingdoms. Reports on protein-focused events occurring in the nucleus (e.g., proteostasis) do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to the Protein Folding, Misfolding and Degradation section of Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences. Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Mol. Biosci.

Abbreviation fmolb

Electronic ISSN 2296-889X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.113 Impact Factor 3.5 CiteScore

Submission Genome Organization and Dynamics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Genome Organization and Dynamics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

