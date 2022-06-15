Scope

The Genome Organization and Dynamics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration of genomic processes and their impact on cellular health and function.

Led by Dr. Brian Freeman from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the Genome Organization and Dynamics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of genome research, which aim to enhance understanding and reveal novel insights into the structure and function of biological pathways.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

chromatin landscape and epigenetics

disease and aging trials linked to DNA-associated pathways

DNA repair

DNA replication

genome 3D architecture

telomeres

transcription of coding and noncoding RNAs

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the cellular pathways working along the genomes of organisms from any of the three kingdoms, contributing to a better understanding of the mechanisms underlying genome organization and dynamics.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 15: Life on Land.

The Genome Organization and Dynamics section does not consider studies primarily focused on protein-focused events in the nucleus, such as proteostasis or immunology, unless they have a strong foundation in genome organization, chromatin dynamics, or related molecular mechanisms. Additionally, cancer research without a clear emphasis on the role of genome structure and function in these fields is outside the scope of this section. Manuscripts must provide unique knowledge on cellular pathways working along the genomes of organisms from any of the three kingdoms, and those that do not emphasize the role of genome organization and dynamics in these fields are not considered for publication in this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of genome research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.