Main content

Specialty chief editor matthew p. delisa Cornell University Ithaca , United States Specialty Chief Editor Glycoscience

Scope The Glycoscience section of Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of glycoscience, a discipline that examines the biosynthesis, biology, structure, and evolution of glycans and glycoconjugates that are present in every living organism as well as the proteins that recognize them. Glycoscience is an integrative science that crosses the fields of chemistry, biology, medicine, and engineering, and this interdisciplinary forum solicits significant advances in areas including, but not limited to: Biological functions of glycans (e.g., free glycans, glycoproteins, glycolipids, proteoglycans)

Carbohydrate-active enzymes – structure and function

Carbohydrate chemistry and chemical glycobiology

Cellular and cell-free biosynthesis of glycans and glycoconjugates

Cell surface glycobiology and glycoengineering

Chemical/chemoenzymatic synthesis of glycans

Glycan-based biomaterials

Glycan-protein interactions (e.g., antibodies, lectins, glycosyltransferases, and glycosidases)

Glyco-immunology

Glyco-oncology

Glyco-virology

Glycoconjugate vaccines and therapeutics

Glycoanalytics, glycomics, and glycoproteomics

Glycoinformatics and computational glycobiology

Cellular and metabolic glycoengineering

Protein glycoengineering

Synthetic glycobiology All studies must contribute to fundamental and/or applied aspects of glycoscience. Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Mol. Biosci.

Abbreviation fmolb

Electronic ISSN 2296-889X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.113 Impact Factor 3.5 CiteScore

Submission Glycoscience welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Glycoscience, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.