Scope

The Glycoscience section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of glycans and glycoconjugates in living organisms and their interactions with proteins.

Led by Dr. Matthew DeLisa from Cornell University, the Glycoscience section welcomes submissions in the various domains of glycoscience, which connect the fields of biology, chemistry, medicine, and engineering to provide a comprehensive understanding of the subject.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biological functions of glycans (e.g., free glycans, glycoproteins, glycolipids, proteoglycans)

carbohydrate-active enzymes

carbohydrate chemistry and chemical glycobiology

cell surface glycobiology and glycoengineering

cellular and cell-free biosynthesis of glycans and glycoconjugates

cellular and metabolic glycoengineering

cellular organization of glycosylation

chemical/chemoenzymatic synthesis of glycans

computational glycobiology and glycoinformatics

glycan-based biomaterials

glycan-based vaccine antigens and adjuvants

glycan-protein interactions (e.g., antibodies, lectins, glycosyltransferases, and glycosidases)

glycoanalytics, glycomics, and glycoproteomics

glycoconjugate vaccines

glyco-immunology

glyco-oncology

glycotherapeutics

glyco-virology

protein glycoengineering

structure and function

synthetic glycobiology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the biosynthesis, biology, structure, and evolution of glycans and glycoconjugates, as well as the proteins that recognize them.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG7: Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, SDG 15: Life on Earth, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

The Glycoscience section does not consider submissions that do not have a foundation in glycoscience or the study of carbohydrates and their derivatives. For example, studies focused on cancer research, tumor biology, or treatment methods are not in scope. However, studies related to glyco-oncology, which explore the role of glycans and glycoconjugates in cancer development and treatment, are within the scope of this section. Additionally, submissions without a clear emphasis on glycosylation or glycan-related processes are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of glycoscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.