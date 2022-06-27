Main content

Scope Metabolomics aims to create new insights into genome-scale analyses of the concentrations and fluxes of the metabolites that mediate fundamental processes in organismal physiology, development, ecology, and evolution, contributing conceptually to the empirical and theoretical understanding and prediction of metabolism. The ultimate goals of section Metabolomics are to address gene function, disease research, and genotype-environment-phenotype relationships; the design of genome-scale metabolic models; and the understanding and prediction of physiological processes.



We encourage the submission of papers that encompass multidisciplinary approaches and techniques focusing on the mechanisms and regulation of metabolism. There are no restrictions to the range of biological topics and/or organisms relevant to section Metabolomics — research on the metabolic analytes of microorganisms, plants, and animals is welcome. We cover all approaches, from natural product and drug discovery to basic investigations of human physiology and disease of utility to personalized medicine and nutrition; as well as topics ranging from deterministic and statistical modeling of biochemical pathways, through the integration of "omics" data, to biomarker discovery. Given the importance of developing advanced bioanalytical technologies for increasing metabolomics coverage and the integration of the large-scale experimental data generated with genome-scale metabolic reconstruction and functional analysis by novel algorithms, Metabolomics is also a platform for enhancing and stimulating the dialogue between theoretical biologists and experimentalists to develop biomathematical and statistical strategies that cope in a meaningful way with “big data”. Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Mol. Biosci.

Abbreviation fmolb

Electronic ISSN 2296-889X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.113 Impact Factor 3.5 CiteScore

Submission Metabolomics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Metabolomics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

