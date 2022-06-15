Scope

The Metabolomics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of metabolism and its role in organismal physiology, development, ecology, and evolution.

Led by Dr. Michal Ciborowski from the Medical University of Bialystok, the Metabolomics section welcomes submissions in various domains of metabolomics, which aim to enhance the understanding and prediction of metabolic processes and their implications on gene function, disease research, and genotype-environment-phenotype relationships.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biomarker discovery

biochemical pathway modeling

design of genome-scale metabolic models

integration of omics data

metabolic analytes of microorganisms, plants, and animals

natural product and drug discovery

personalized medicine and nutrition

physiological processes and their regulation

statistical strategies for handling big data

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms, regulation, and implications of metabolism in various biological contexts.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of metabolism, biomarker discovery, biochemical pathway modeling, design of genome-scale metabolic models, integration of omics data, metabolic analytes of microorganisms, plants, and animals, natural product and drug discovery, personalized medicine and nutrition, physiological processes and their regulation, and statistical strategies for handling big data, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Metabolomics section does not consider submissions focused on cancer research, muscle cell biology, or nutritional supplementation without a fundamental basis in metabolomics. However, studies that emphasize the analysis and interpretation of metabolic data in the context of cancer research, muscle cell biology, or nutritional supplementation with a strong metabolomics component are welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of metabolomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.