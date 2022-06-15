Scope

The Mitochondria in Physiology and Disease is dedicated to research focused on the molecular aspects of mitochondrial biology and how mitochondria are central integrators of cellular metabolism, signaling, and stress responses, and their dysfunction contributes to many human diseases.

Led by Dr. Elena Dedkova, PhD, DVM from the University of California, Davis, the Mitochondria in Physiology and Disease Section explores how mitochondria communicate across molecular, cellular, and tissue scales, and why disruptions in these conserved processes lead to diverse, tissue-specific pathologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

probing mitochondrial biology across molecular to organismal scales

dissecting mitochondrial dynamics (fission, fusion, transport, contacts)

defining pathways of mitochondrial quality control and turnover

map[ing metabolic signaling between mitochondria and other compartments

linking mitochondrial dysfunction to brain, heart, and metabolic disease

clarifying mitochondrial roles in immune regulation and inflammation

connecting mitochondrial defects to aging and frailty

highlighting new tools for mitochondrial imaging and functional readouts

integrating imaging, multi-omics, and assays for biomarker discovery

applying AI methods to guide personalized mitochondrial interventions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular mechanisms and processes related to mitochondrial biology and its implications in health and disease.

We welcome contributions from established investigators and early-career researchers bringing innovative approaches, biomarkers, therapeutic strategies, and new technologies to advance mitochondrial science, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mitochondrial biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.