Scope

The Molecular Recognition section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and manipulating intermolecular interactions in cellular processes.

Led by Dr. Paul Randazzo from the National Institutes of Health, the Molecular Recognition section welcomes submissions in the various domains of molecular recognition, which connect the development of targeted molecules with the investigation of biomolecular phenomena.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

host-guest systems of biological importance

nucleic acid-ligand binding

protein-ligand binding

protein-nucleic acid interactions

protein-protein interactions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms and applications of molecular recognition in cellular processes.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

The Molecular Recognition section does not consider submissions focused solely on cancer prognosis, tumor progression, or immune response, as these topics fall outside the scope of molecular recognition and its underlying mechanisms. However, studies that involve molecular interactions or recognition processes related to these topics may be considered if they provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms and applications of molecular recognition in cellular processes. Additionally, submissions that focus solely on cell signaling pathways without emphasizing molecular interactions or recognition processes will not be considered for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of molecular recognition to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.