Scope

The RNA Networks and Biology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of RNA interactions with proteins and transcripts, and their implications for cellular function and dysfunction.

Led by Dr. André Gerber from the University of Surrey and Dr. Gian Gaetano Tartaglia from the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT), the RNA Networks and Biology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of molecular biosciences, which explore the connections between RNA processing, regulation of transcription and translation, and their impact on cell differentiation and disease.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

chromatin isolation by RNA purification (ChIRP)

non-coding RNA

physical and biochemical characterization of RNA complexes

ribosomes and protein translation

RNA electrophoretic mobility shift assays (REMSA)

RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP) assays

RNA in disease and therapy

RNA pull-down

transcription and splicing

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms governing RNA interactions, including both computational analyses and experimental assays.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The RNA Networks and Biology section does not consider submissions focused on radiation therapy or clinical treatment, as these topics fall outside the scope of RNA biology and its underlying networks. However, studies related to atherosclerosis may be considered if they emphasize the role of RNA molecules and their interactions in biological systems. In general, submissions that do not focus on the mechanisms governing RNA interactions, including both computational analyses and experimental assays, are unsuitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of molecular biosciences to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.