Scope From the beginning of transcription through splicing and translation, RNAs are associated with proteins and RNAs that regulate their stability, transport, and function. Both coding and non-coding RNAs and their binding partners are involved in numerous cellular pathways. These pathways, which include RNA processing and regulation of transcription and translation, are critical determinants of cell differentiation and are altered in disease. Our section of Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences focuses on RNA interactions with proteins and transcripts and aims to unveil implications for cell function and dysfunction. We are particularly interested in the following topics: - Transcription and Splicing - Ribosomes and Protein Translation - Physical and Biochemical Characterization of RNA complexes - Non-coding RNA - RNA in Disease and Therapy We also welcome new theoretical and experimental developments based on the most recent techniques, such as evolutionary analyses or results arising from Selective 2'-hydroxyl acylation analyzed by primer extension (SHAPE) data. To elucidate the mechanisms governing RNA interactions, we will consider evidence based on computational analyses as well as experimental assays such as for instance RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP) assays, CLIP (cross-linking and immunoprecipitation), RNA Electrophoretic Mobility Shift Assays (REMSA), RNA pull-down, and Chromatin Isolation by RNA purification (ChIRP). Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Mol. Biosci.

Abbreviation fmolb

Electronic ISSN 2296-889X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.113 Impact Factor 3.5 CiteScore

Submission RNA Networks and Biology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section RNA Networks and Biology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

