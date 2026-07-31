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Original Research

Published on 26 Feb 2025

Profiling hippocampal neuronal populations reveals unique gene expression mosaics reflective of connectivity-based degeneration in the Ts65Dn mouse model of Down syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease

in Neuroplasticity and Development

  • Melissa J. Alldred
  • Kyrillos W. Ibrahim
  • Harshitha Pidikiti
  • Sang Han Lee
  • Adriana Heguy
  • Gabriela Chiosis
  • Elliott J. Mufson
  • Grace E. Stutzmann
  • Stephen D. Ginsberg
Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience
doi 10.3389/fnmol.2025.1546375
  • 5,345 views
  • 4 citations