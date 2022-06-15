Scope

The Biomedical Nanotechnology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on nano-enabled therapeutic and diagnostic approaches in healthcare and medicine.

Led by Prof. Hang Ta from Griffith University, the Biomedical Nanotechnology section welcomes submissions in various domains of biomedical nanotechnology, which connect physical and chemical technological advancements with high-impact biomedical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), include:

bioinformatic and numerical aspects of nanotechnology for healthcare

drug development and delivery (nanodrugs and nano-delivery systems)

green materials and biomaterials for biomedical nanotechnology

micro- and nano-fluidics (continuous, segmented, and multi-phase flow, droplet microfluidics)

micro- and nano-separation technologies (molecular and cellular sorting)

micro- and nano-systems (sensors and actuators)

micro- and nano-total analysis systems (µTAS, nTAS)

miniaturized medical devices and treatment (implantable and wireless)

miniaturized medical diagnostics (point-of-care and molecular)

molecular imaging nanotechnology

nanomedicine

organ-on-a-chip

single cell analysis

tissue engineering nanotechnology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of nanotechnology in healthcare and medicine.

The Biomedical Nanotechnology section does not consider papers focusing on clinical research, healthcare economics, or the general effects of technology on health without a strong emphasis on the application or development of nanotechnology in the biomedical field. Additionally, studies on antibacterial treatments are considered outside the scope if they do not have a nanotechnology component.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biomedical nanotechnology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.