Scope

The Computational Nanotechnology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring nanomaterials and nanostructures through computational techniques and modeling methods.

Led by Prof. Giancarlo Franzese from the University of Barcelona, the Computational Nanotechnology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of computational nanoscience, which connect fundamental and applied research in nanotechnology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

atomistic simulations of nanomaterials

coarse-grained models of nanocomposites

computational design for drugs, drug delivery, and theranostics

computational methods for energy-storage nanomaterials

computational research on nanodevices interacting with cells

computational studies of nanoconfined fluids

density functional theories (DFT) studies for nanomaterials and nanointerfaces

in silico studies of proteins dynamics and structures at the nanoscale

machine learning and artificial intelligence methods for nanosystems

modeling at the nanoscale

modeling of nanophase separations

modeling of safe-by-design and sustainable-by-design nanostructures

modeling of self-assembly at the nanoscale

multiscale and multiphysics simulations of functionalized nanostructures

nanobio interactions modeling

nanomembranes, filtration, and remediation models

nanoscale engineering and modeling of bioinspired materials

numerical analysis of nanomaterials and personalized biomolecular corona

numerical analysis of soft and hard nanointerfaces

numerical studies of nanocrystals and nanocomposites

optimization of nanocomposites for organic barrier crossing

quantitative structure-property relationship (QSPR) and quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) analysis for nanostructures

simulations of nanoparticles, nanoclusters, nanorods, nanotubes, nanoflakes, nanosheets, etc. in biological milieu

simulations of protein-mediated nanoparticles docking

structural and dynamical characterization of nano compounds

systems biology and omics approaches for nanomaterial toxicity and interactions with organisms

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the computational aspects of nanotechnology and nanoscience, including modeling, simulations, and analysis.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance computational nanotechnology, nanomaterials, nanostructures, and nanoscale engineering, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

As well as original research, brief research reports, review and mini review content, the Computational Nanotechnology section of Frontiers in Nanotechnology encourages the submission of perspective articles that discuss future opportunities, issues, applications, societal needs and the potential positive/negative impacts of nanotechnology research on society. Also, the section welcomes methods, technology & code and data contributions in the framework of FAIR Principles [https://www.go-fair.org/fair-principles/].

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of computational nanoscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, stakeholders, and the public worldwide.