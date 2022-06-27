amirali amirsoleimani
York University
Toronto, Canada
Community Reviewer
Computational Nanotechnology
York University
Toronto, Canada
Community Reviewer
Computational Nanotechnology
Fluminense Federal University
Niterói, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Computational Nanotechnology
Singapore University of Technology and Design
Singapore, Singapore
Community Reviewer
Computational Nanotechnology
Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte
Natal, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Computational Nanotechnology
Institute for Physical Chemical Processes, Department of Chemical Sciences and Materials Technologies, National Research Council (CNR)
Messina, Italy
Community Reviewer
Computational Nanotechnology
Nanoscience Institute, Department of Physical Sciences and Technologies of Matter, National Research Council (CNR)
Pisa, Italy
Community Reviewer
Computational Nanotechnology
Malayer University
Malāyer, Iran
Community Reviewer
Computational Nanotechnology
North Carolina State University
Raleigh, United States
Community Reviewer
Computational Nanotechnology
The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Computational Nanotechnology
Microsoft (United States)
Redmond, United States
Community Reviewer
Computational Nanotechnology
Oak Ridge National Laboratory (DOE)
Oak Ridge, United States
Community Reviewer
Computational Nanotechnology
University of Rhode Island
Kingston, United States
Community Reviewer
Computational Nanotechnology
Yunnan University
Kunming, China
Community Reviewer
Computational Nanotechnology
Azarbaijan Shahid Madani University
Tabriz, Iran
Community Reviewer
Computational Nanotechnology
Department of Genetics and Bioengineering, Trakya University
Edirne, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Computational Nanotechnology
Auburn University
Auburn, United States
Community Reviewer
Computational Nanotechnology