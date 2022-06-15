Scope

The Environmental Nanotechnology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on applying nanoscience and nanotechnology for environmental protection and sustainability.

Led by Prof. Kun-Yi Andrew Lin from National Chung Hsing University, the Environmental Nanotechnology section invites contributions across a broad spectrum of environmental nanotechnology, focusing on the development and application of nanomaterials to foster a sustainable environment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

design of nanomaterials for water and soil remediation, and air pollution control

implications of nanopollutants (e.g., environmental fate, reactivity, and transformations)

nano-enabled treatment technologies (e.g., nanofiltration)

nano-sensors for humidity, nutrients, water quality, and biological/chemical contamination

net-zero nanotechnology for mitigation of greenhouse gases and carbon emission

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of nanoscience and nanotechnology tools in an environmental and sustainability context.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the environmental nanotechnology and SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Environmental Nanotechnology section does not consider studies focusing on routine environmental monitoring and remediation, or end-of-pipe technologies. Research that solely emphasizes the synthesis or characterization of nanoparticles without a fundamental basis in environmental applications, implications, or interactions is also excluded. A strong emphasis on the environmental aspects of nanotechnology, particularly in relation to clean water and sanitation, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, and climate action, is required for consideration within this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental nanotechnology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.