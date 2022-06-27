Main content

Specialty chief editor hongqi sun Edith Cowan University Joondalup , Australia Specialty Chief Editor Environmental Nanotechnology

Scope The Environmental Nanotechnology section publishes high-quality research on the application of nanoscience and nanotechnology to reducing or preventing damage to the environment. It presents cutting-edge remediation technologies and advanced nanomaterials for sustainability, as well as the sustainable design, development and use of nanotechnologies and nanomaterials. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to: • Rational design of nanomaterials for water, soil and air remediation (e.g nanosorbents, nanomembranes, nanohydrocolloids) • Nano-sensors for humidity, nutrients, water quality, and biological/chemical contamination • Nano-enabled treatment technologies (e.g. nanofiltration) • Nanopollutants (e.g. environmental fate, reactivity and transformations) All contributions must demonstrate a clear advance in the nanoscience/nanotechnology tools used in a clear environmental/sustainability context. Studies focusing on routine environmental monitoring and remediation, as well as “end-of-pipe” technologies do not fall within the scope of this section. Frontiers in Nanotechnology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Nanotechnol.

Abbreviation fnano

Electronic ISSN 2673-3013

Indexed in Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, Chinese Academy of Sciences GoOA, Inspec, Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), CNKI Scholar, DeepGreen, Jisc, Sherpa/Romeo, MyScienceWork

Impact 1.1 CiteScore

Submission Environmental Nanotechnology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, Methods, Mini Review, Original Research, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Environmental Nanotechnology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.