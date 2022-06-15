Scope

The Nanocatalysis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of catalysis at the nanoscale.

Led by Prof. Francis Verpoort from Wuhan University of Technology, the Nanocatalysis section welcomes submissions in various domains of nanocatalysis, which aim to enhance the knowledge and application of nanoscale catalytic processes and materials.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

amorphous, defective, or crystalline materials

asymmetric or symmetric catalytic effects

dispersion and aggregation of active materials (hydrophobicity or hydrophilicity)

shape, size, surface composition, and dimension effects

synthesis and characterization of nanocatalysts

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, analysis, and performance of nanocatalysts and their applications in various catalytic processes.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

While the Nanocatalysis section is dedicated to the advancement of nanoscale catalysis, it does not cover research that is primarily focused on macro-scale catalytic processes, bulk catalysts without nanoscale features, or studies that do not provide a clear connection to nanoscale properties. Additionally, purely theoretical work without experimental validation, as well as submissions lacking significant innovation or a detailed understanding of nanocatalytic mechanisms, may be considered out of scope.

This section emphasizes novel insights into nanocatalysts and their practical applications, aiming to contribute to sustainable development goals through tangible advancements in industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nanocatalysis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.