Scope

The Nanodevices section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of nanoscale devices.

Led by Prof. Youfan Hu from Peking University, the Nanodevices section welcomes submissions in various domains of nanotechnology, which connect the design, fabrication, and application of devices at the nanoscale.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biomimetic devices

molecular electronics

nanoelectronics and nanomagnetics

nanofluidic systems

nano electro-mechanical systems (NEMS)

nanogenerators for energy harvesting

nanosensor and nanoactuator devices

spintronics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the integration of multi-scale devices into functional systems, and the application and commercialization of nanodevices across various areas.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the nanosensor and nanoactuator devices, nanoelectronics and nanomagnetics, molecular electronics, spintronics, biomimetic devices, nanofluidic systems, nano electro-mechanical systems (NEMS), and nanogenerators for energy harvesting, contributing to SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Nanodevices section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on traditional electrical engineering topics without a fundamental basis in nanoscale devices or phenomena, and studies that do not involve nanoscale materials, structures, or processes. However, the section acknowledges the importance of biomedical and environmental applications, life cycle assessment, and the environmental/societal impact of nanodevice technologies in the context of advancing the in-scope areas. As such, submissions that incorporate these aspects while maintaining a strong focus on nanodevice development and application will be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nanotechnology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.