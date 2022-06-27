Main content

Specialty chief editor john fourkas University of Maryland, College Park College Park , United States Specialty Chief Editor Nanofabrication

Scope The Nanofabrication section publishes cutting-edge research dealing with techniques that generate reproducible patterns whose elements have sizes of 100 nm or less in at least one dimension. Fabrication and manufacturing approaches for nanoscale structures range from "bottom-up" from nanoscaled materials to "top-down" in the smallest steps for high precision, with throughput from the laboratory scale to the industrial scale. Areas of interest include, but are not limited to: • Lithography: 3D semiconductor lithography, EUV lithography, grey-scale nanolithography, nanoimprint lithography, electron-beam lithography, interference nanolithography, multiphoton lithography, shadow nanolithography • Self-assembly: directed self-assembly of polymers, small-molecule and nanoparticle self-assembly, templated nanofabrication, DNA-based nanofabrication • Laser-based nanopatterning, both subtractive and additive • Methods for nanoscale alteration of nanostructures, such as plasma etching and atomic-layer deposition • Directed assembly in liquids based on external forces from light, electric fields, magnetic fields, flow, etc. Numerical simulations and theoretical aspects of nanofabrication are also of interest for the section. Articles with a strong focus on device nanofabrication may be better suited to our sister Nanodevices section of the journal Frontiers in Nanotechnology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Nanotechnol.

Abbreviation fnano

Electronic ISSN 2673-3013

Indexed in Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, Chinese Academy of Sciences GoOA, Inspec, Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), CNKI Scholar, DeepGreen, Jisc, Sherpa/Romeo, MyScienceWork

Impact 1.1 CiteScore

Submission Nanofabrication welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, Methods, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Nanofabrication, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

