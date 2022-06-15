Scope

The Nanofabrication section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative techniques for creating reproducible patterns with elements sized 100 nm or less in at least one dimension.

Led by Prof. John Fourkas from the University of Maryland, the Nanofabrication section welcomes submissions in various domains of nanotechnology, which connect the development of novel fabrication methods to their practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

directed assembly in liquids based on external forces, such as from light, electric fields, magnetic fields, flow, etc.

laser-based nanopatterning, both subtractive and additive

lithography techniques such as 2D and 3D semiconductor lithography, including EUV lithography, grey-scale nanolithography, nanoimprint lithography, electron-beam lithography, interference nanolithography, multiphoton lithography, and shadow nanolithography

methods for nanoscale alteration of nanostructures, such as plasma etching and atomic-layer deposition

self-assembly processes including directed self-assembly of polymers, small-molecule- and nanoparticle-based self-assembly, templated nanofabrication, and DNA-based nanofabrication

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of nanofabrication techniques.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

Articles with a strong focus on device nanofabrication may be better suited to our sister Nanodevices section of the journal. Articles on synthesis of nanostructured and nanoscale materials are better suited for our sister Nanomaterials section of the journal.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nanotechnology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.