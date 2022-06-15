Scope

The Nanomaterials section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and understanding of functional nanomaterials and nanostructures.

Led by Prof. Jan M. Macak from University of Pardubice and Brno University of Technology, Czechia, the Nanomaterials section welcomes submissions in various domains of nanomaterials research, which connect fundamental studies with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

0D nanostructures: nanoparticles, nanoclusters, and nanocrystals (including quantum dots)

1D nanostructures: nanotubes, nanowires, nanorods, nanofibers

2D nanostructures: nanosheets, thin layers (including nanolayers, multilayers)

complex characterization of functional nanomaterials by conventional and state-of-the-art techniques of different nature

functionalization of nanomaterials by various means (e.g. to create hybrid nanomaterials with enhanced properties)

investigation of structure-property relationship of nanomaterials and nanostructures

nanocomposites, hybrids, and nanocrystalline materials

synthesis of nanostructured and nanoscale materials

various top-down and bottom-up approaches, such as self-assembly, directed self-assembly, and molecular organization, wet chemical approaches in general. gas phase deposition techniques etc.

This section also emphasizes the green synthesis and sustainable design of nanomaterials, as well as their application and commercialization across various areas.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the synthesis, properties, and applications of functional nanomaterials and nanostructures.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the development and understanding of functional nanomaterials and nanostructures, green synthesis and sustainable design, and their application and commercialization across various areas (Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs - SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure; SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Nanomaterials section does not consider descriptive characterization studies, work solely reporting on toxicity, nano-bio interactions, regulatory approaches, and risk assessment. However, pharmaceutical development and drug performance evaluation may be considered if they emphasize the unique properties and applications of nanoscale materials. Studies that do not focus on the synthesis, properties, and applications of functional nanomaterials and nanostructures, green synthesis and sustainable design, and their application and commercialization across various areas will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nanomaterials research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.