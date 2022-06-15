Scope

The Nanometrology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the science of measurement at the nanoscale and its applications.

Led by Professor Eliana B. Souto from University College Dublin, the Nanometrology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of nanoscale measurements, which connect the characterization of nanomaterials and nanostructures to their practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications of nanomaterials and nanostructures in various fields such as nanosensors, nanobiotechnology, nanooptics, tissue engineering, nanomedicines, and targeted drug delivery

classification of nanomaterials and nanostructures in one, two, and three-dimensions

development of new methods for material characterization

improvement of existing approaches for material characterization

size measurements in the nanometer scale

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the importance of nanoscale measurements in the development and application of nanomaterials and nanostructures.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance the SDGs: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being; SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

Works just reporting experimental results that do not include a nano-scale dimension and do not contribute to the understanding of the fundamentals of nanomaterials and their applications will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nanoscale measurements to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.