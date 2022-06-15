Scope

The Nanotechnology for Energy Applications section is committed to publishing research centered on the design, development, and application of nanomaterials and nanodevices for sustainable energy solutions.

Led by Prof. Dr. Wee-Jun Ong from Xiamen University, Malaysia, the Nanotechnology for Energy Applications section encourages submissions that span various domains of nanotechnology, aiming to advance sustainable energy production, conversion, storage, and utilization.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

batteries and supercapacitors

carbon capture, storage, and utilization

environmental impacts of energy nanotechnologies

flexible, self-powered, and/or integrated energy devices/systems

fuel cells

hydrogen production and storage

optoelectronic devices for efficient energy usage

organic, inorganic, and hybrid photovoltaics

photo- and electrocatalysts for energy conversion and storage

piezoelectric materials and devices

solar energy conversion

thermochemical, thermoelectric

Submissions should offer comprehensive knowledge about the molecular systems design, engineering of nanomaterials, or fabrication of nanodevices with a clear focus on energy applications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the nanotechnology for energy applications and SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 13 (Climate Action).

Studies solely focusing on the application of well-known nanomaterials/nanodevices, policy work or biorefineries are better-suited to our sister Journal, Frontiers in Energy Research.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Nanotechnology for Energy Applications to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.