Main content

Scope The Nanotechnology for Energy Applications section publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research related to the rational design, fabrication, characterization and application of nanomaterials and nanodevices used in all forms of sustainable energy production, conversion, storage and utilization. Topics of interest, include but are not limited to: • Organic, inorganic and hybrid photovoltaics • Batteries and supercapacitors • Fuel Cells • Hydrogen production and storage • Carbon capture, storage and utilization • Photo- and electrocatalysts for energy conversion and storage • Optoelectronic devices for efficient energy usage • Thermochemical, thermoelectric and piezoelectric materials and devices • Flexible, self-powered and/or integrated energy devices/systems All studies must present an advance in the molecular systems design or engineering of nanomaterials or fabrication of nanodevices with a clear energy application in mind. Studies solely focusing on the application of well-known nanomaterials/nanodevices or policy work are better-suited to our sister Journal, Frontiers in Energy Research. The focus of this section is on sustainable energy solutions and as such, strong emphasis is given to renewable energy. However, cutting-edge advances in non-renewable energy production (e.g. petroleum refining, biomass conversion) may also be considered provided there is a clear sustainability focus or advance towards a clean fuel technology. Nanoscale materials and devices used to monitor and/or control the environmental impacts of energy production do not fall within the scope of this section. Frontiers in Nanotechnology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Nanotechnol.

Abbreviation fnano

Electronic ISSN 2673-3013

Indexed in Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, Chinese Academy of Sciences GoOA, Inspec, Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), CNKI Scholar, DeepGreen, Jisc, Sherpa/Romeo, MyScienceWork

Impact 1.1 CiteScore

Submission Nanotechnology for Energy Applications welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, Methods, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Nanotechnology for Energy Applications, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.