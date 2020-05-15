caterina cinel
University of Essex
Colchester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
University of Essex
Colchester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
University of Essex
Colchester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
University of Birmingham
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Clinical Neuroergonomics
Air Force Research Laboratory
Dayton, United States
Community Reviewer
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Northrop Grumman (United States)
Falls Church, United States
Community Reviewer
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, United States
Community Reviewer
Clinical Neuroergonomics
Institut Supérieur de l'Aéronautique et de l'Espace (ISAE-SUPAERO)
Toulouse, France
Community Reviewer
Neurotechnology and Systems Neuroergonomics
Drexel University
Philadelphia, United States
Community Reviewer
Clinical Neuroergonomics
Fraunhofer Institute for Industrial Engineering
Stuttgart, Germany
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Neuroergonomics
Lockheed Martin (United States)
Bethesda, United States
Community Reviewer
Consumer Neuroergonomics
Deakin University
Geelong, Australia
Community Reviewer
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University
Singapore, Singapore
Community Reviewer
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Department of Cognitive Science, Institute of Philosophy, Jagiellonian University
Kraków, Poland
Community Reviewer
Physical Neuroergonomics
Swedish National Road and Transport Research Institute
Linköping, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Neuroergonomics
Kyoto University
Kyoto, Japan
Community Reviewer
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Université du Québec à Montréal
Montreal, Canada
Community Reviewer
Social Neuroergonomics