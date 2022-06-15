Scope

The Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics section is committed to publishing research centered on the investigation of brain function in emulated and real-world settings using brain recording, stimulation, and neurofeedback.

Under the guidance of Dr. Marom Bikson from City College of New York (CUNY) and Dr. Daniel Callan from Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute International (ATR), the Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of neuroergonomics, aiming to enhance human performance and wellbeing.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

augmented reality (AR)

brain stimulation (tDCS, tACS, TMS, neuroFUS)

brain-computer interfaces

brain recording using emulated real-world settings (EEG, fNIRS, fMRI, MEG)

communications technology

flight (vehicle) simulation

gaming

medical applications

mixed reality (MR)

neurofeedback

sports and fitness

virtual reality (VR)

Submissions should offer comprehensive knowledge about the underlying brain processes related to tasks in synthesized and real-world conditions, utilizing brain recording and stimulation techniques to improve human performance and wellbeing.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.