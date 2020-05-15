marom bikson
City College of New York (CUNY)
New York City, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Medical University of South Carolina
Charleston, United States
Associate Editor
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
HEC Montréal, Université de Montréal
Montreal, Canada
Associate Editor
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
University of Groningen
Groningen, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Northeastern University
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Nanyang Technological University
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
UMR5287 Institut de Neurosciences Cognitives et Intégratives d’Aquitaine (INCIA)
Bordeaux, France
Associate Editor
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Tianjin University
Tianjin, China
Associate Editor
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
MJHS Institute for Innovation in Palliative Care
New York`, United States
Associate Editor
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (Japan)
Koganei, Japan
Associate Editor
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Defense Health Agency (DHA)
Silver Spring, United States
Associate Editor
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Federal University of ABC
Santo André, Brazil
Associate Editor
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute International (ATR)
Kyoto, Japan
Associate Editor
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Northeastern University
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Institut Supérieur de l'Aéronautique et de l'Espace (ISAE-SUPAERO)
Toulouse, France
Associate Editor
Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics