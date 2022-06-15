Scope

The Clinical Neuroergonomics section aims to publish research focused on enhancing clinical performance and patient care through the integration of clinical neuroscience and neuroengineering.

Under the guidance of Dr. Daniel Leff from Imperial College London, the Clinical Neuroergonomics section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of clinical neuroergonomics, connecting clinical neuroscience and neuroengineering to improve patient care, safety, and satisfaction.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

application of portable neuroimaging techniques and psychophysiological sensors to understand clinical skills learning and the impact of stressors on clinician decision making, psychomotor, and attentional abilities

design of neuro-adaptive technology to assess changes in cortical brain response of clinicians and patients during critical medical operations to mitigate human error, improve performance, and enhance training

development or adaptation of mobile neuroimaging techniques for brain activity dysfunction in various psychiatric and neurological conditions, with a focus on everyday settings

development or adaptation of neurostimulation techniques to modulate brain activity dysfunction in diverse psychiatric and neurological conditions

neuro-monitoring and/ or neuroenhancement of doctors, nurses, allied medical professionals and staff for objective assessment, training, and neural biofeedback to enhance patient safety

utilization of mobile neurotechnology for prognosis, diagnosis, or personalized treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders

Submissions should provide comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the intersection of clinical neuroscience and neuroengineering to improve clinical performance and patient care.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the clinical neuroergonomics, patient care, safety, and satisfaction, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Clinical Neuroergonomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.