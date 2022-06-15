Scope

The Cognitive Neuroergonomics section is committed to publishing research centered on the exploration of cognitive neuroscience in relation to human factors.

Guided by Prof. Frederic Dehais from the Institut Supérieur de l'Aéronautique et de l'Espace, ISAE-SUPAERO, the Cognitive Neuroergonomics section encourages submissions in various domains of neuroergonomics, aiming to enhance the understanding of brain mechanisms underlying human-system interactions and develop user-interfaces based on this knowledge.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

aging and cognition

attention, working memory, and executive functioning

brain and motor behavior, performance, and fatigue

cognitive neuroergonomics in real-world settings

embodied cognition in human-technology interaction

human error and decision-making

learning, skill acquisition, and expertise

mental load and fatigue

mental workload, stress, and performance

new brain imaging methods, protocols, and concepts for neuroergonomics

perception and memory in human-technology interaction

risk-taking and risk behavior

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the interaction of cognitive, physical, and neural factors in human-technology interactions.

The Cognitive Neuroergonomics section welcomes submissions that have a strong foundation in cognitive neuroscience and contribute to the understanding of the neural foundation of human cognition in interaction with complex, real or virtual systems. We particularly value studies that emphasize the neural basis of cognitive processes and their applications to human-technology interaction, as these are within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Cognitive Neuroergonomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.