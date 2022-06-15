Scope

The Consumer Neuroergonomics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and evaluation of neuroergonomic products, services, and systems for consumers, operators, and professionals.

Led by Prof. Dr. Anne-Marie Brouwer from the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research and Radboud University, the Consumer Neuroergonomics section welcomes submissions in various domains of neuroergonomics, which explore the potential added value of products and services in comparison to current practices.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications tailored for specific domains: education, defense and safety, health and well-being, food and consumables industry, automotive, entertainment

consumer neuroscience

ethics: potential misuse of the public's lack of knowledge of what neurotechnology can or cannot do, and placebo effects

hybrid systems combining different sources of physiological information

innovative application areas of neuroergonomics

neurobusiness and neuromarketing

neuroergonomic evaluation of systems and products

systems that do not utilize brain signals but other physiological information such as electrodermal activity, pupil dilation and electromyography

validation of neuroergonomic products, including wearables

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, evaluation, and potential benefits of neuroergonomic products and services for enhancing individual or organizational well-being and performance.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the consumer neuroergonomics focusing on SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 4 (Quality Education), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

Work that is targeted at establishing a generic quantification of cognitive and affective processes, or mainly aims to unravel their underlying neural mechanisms, can be submitted to other sections of Frontiers in Neuroergonomics.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroergonomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.