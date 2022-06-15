Scope

Under the guidance of Dr. Fabien Lotte from the Inria Center at the University of Bordeaux, the Neurotechnology and Systems Neuroergonomics section encourages high-quality submissions about fundamental, and applied research across all aspects of neurotechnology, which is a topical category of technology where system design incorporates neural principles or directly interfaces with signals from the brain and body.

Systems neuroergonomics is an interdisciplinary field of engineering, neuroscience and human factors, which aims to integrate approaches from neuroergonomics into the design, development and management of complex systems over their life cycles. Systems here refers to any combination of machines, robots, computers and automation with human users. Neurotechnologies represent a number of emerging technologies that utilise physiological measures to create novel forms of human-computer interaction.

This section is devoted to the design and development of neurotechnologies aimed at enhancing safety, productivity and health. It addresses significant advances in the principles, protocols and applications essential for developing neurotechnology in the field of neuroergonomics.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

adaptive automation

adaptive user interface design

affective computing

AI methods for neuroadaptive technology

body recording techniques: eye-tracking, EDA, ECG, EMG

brain-computer interfaces

evaluation of user experience

feature extraction and machine learning

global and developing real-world applications

human - AI/robot interaction

neural engineering

neuro-inspired system design

neurofeedback

neuroadaptive systems

new trends in brain recording techniques development: fNIRS/EEG

novel metrics and biomarkers

on-line/real-time computing techniques

physiological computing

real-time applications in tES/tDCS/TMS

sensor hardware and software development

signal analyses

signal fusion and multimodal approaches

signal preprocessing and artifact rejection techniques

statistical modeling

system evaluation

All studies must contribute important insights and/or novel methods into the development of neurotechnologies to enhance human-computer interaction. Reports on technologies designed to interface with the nervous system at a submicroscopic level do not fall within scope and should be submitted to the Neural Technology section of Frontiers in Human Neuroscience.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Neurotechnology and Systems Neuroergonomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.