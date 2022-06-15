Scope

The Physical Neuroergonomics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of applied neuroscience, physiology, biomechanics, and motor control in various contexts.

Led by Prof. Stephane Perrey from Université de Montpellier, the Physical Neuroergonomics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neuroergonomics, which connect the understanding of human brain activities with the design and control of physical tasks and motor activities.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

brain and body monitoring in sports sciences

cognitive benefits of exercise intervention

neural correlates of physical performance

neuro-biomechanics of movement

neuroenhancement techniques for performance

physical fatigue and force production

rehabilitation and recovery

wearable technology for workload evaluation

work-related injury prevention

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the relationship between brain function, physical performance, and the design of tasks in various environments.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of human brain activities, design and control of physical tasks, motor activities, work-related injury prevention, rehabilitation and recovery, physical fatigue and force production, wearable technology for workload evaluation, brain and body monitoring in sports sciences, neuroenhancement techniques for performance, and cognitive benefits of exercise intervention, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroergonomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.