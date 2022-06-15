Scope

The Social Neuroergonomics section aims to publish transdisciplinary research on the intersection of social neuroscience, human factors, and ergonomics.

Under the guidance of Dr. Frank Krueger (George Mason University), and Dr. Eva Wiese (Technical University of Berlin), the Social Neuroergonomics section encourages submissions investigating the neural basis of social cognition during human-machine interactions – spanning a continuum from automation to autonomy – to develop more effective and efficient human-machine systems.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

biases and stereotypes within human-machine interactions

development of emotional connections and bonds with human-machine systems

formation and impact of human-machine teams

hyperscanning and multi-brain research techniques to understand human-machine interactions

influence of human-machine systems on social decision-making

neuroethics and the concept of social brain rights in a human-machine-driven world

perception and acceptance of human-machine systems

social communication and collaboration with human-machine systems

trust dynamics between humans and machines

Submissions should contribute empirical, design, or theoretical insights into the human psychoneurobiological mechanisms of the underlying affective, cognitive, or motivational processes applied to social cognition and interaction toward automation and autonomy – utilizing methodologies from neuroimaging, neurostimulation, neuroendocrinology, neuropharmacology, and neurogenetics. Aspects relating to the neural signatures of cognitive processes (e.g., executive functions, working memory) concerning behavioral performance during human-machine interactions do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to our sister section, Cognitive Neuroergonomics.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This transdisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in Social Neuroergonomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.