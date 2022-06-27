Scope

Brain imaging has radically changed our approach to the assessment of brain structure and function - and also to structural alterations and dysfunction in a disease-related context. Neuroimaging helps to understand how the brain and the other parts of the nervous system work and what structural or functional alterations may be associated with a given clinical presentation of a disease or medical condition. This aspect of clinico-radiological correlations needs to be addressed both in a clinical and in a neuroscientific approach. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is one of the core elements within the differential diagnostic work-up of patients with neurological diseases. Advanced MRI-based analyses are not yet routinely used for individual diagnosis at a broader scope but are increasingly applied to the assessment of pathology in human and animal neural system as `computer-based (patho)neuroanatomy`.

Applied Neuroimaging pushes the additional value of neuroimaging, with a focus on MRI, with respect to the potential use as a diagnostic tool, a technical biological marker or an approach to the function of the working nervous system, including but not limited to volumetry/morphometry of 3-D MRI, diffusion-weighted imaging, and intrinsic and task-based functional connectivity MRI (ifc MRI), connectome mapping, and further techniques. Also, clinical work issues like cost-effectiveness of using different imaging as a diagnostic tool may be addressed. However, Applied Neuroimaging is of course not restricted to MRI but also includes electrical and magnetic recordings, positron emission tomography, and optical imaging techniques. Multimodal studies are encouraged.

Applied Neuroimaging welcomes submissions on the application of mono– or multimodal neuroimaging to neurological diseases. Applied Neuroimaging will also publish didactic reviews, and has a strong commitment to the reproducibility of science as well as education in the field of neuroimaging.

*For the submission of a Case Report , please submit your manuscript to the Research Topic “Applied Neuroimaging - Case Report Collection 2022”. Note that any submitted Case Report should represent a significant knowledge gain in the field with a complete and thorough study.