Scope

The Applied Neuroimaging section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of neuroimaging techniques in the context of neurological diseases.

Led by Dr. Jan Kassubek from the University of Ulm, the Applied Neuroimaging section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neuroimaging, which aim to enhance the diagnostic and therapeutic potential of these techniques in clinical and neuroscientific settings.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced mri-based analyses

clinical work issues related to cost-effectiveness of imaging as a diagnostic tool

connectome mapping

diffusion-weighted imaging

electrical and magnetic recordings

intrinsic and task-based functional connectivity mri (ifc mri)

multimodal studies

optical imaging techniques

positron emission tomography

volumetry/morphometry of 3-d mri

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of mono or multimodal neuroimaging techniques to neurological diseases, with a focus on their potential use as diagnostic tools, technical biological markers, or approaches to understanding the functioning of the nervous system.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Applied Neuroimaging section does not consider case reports or submissions focused on vascular surgery, cancer research, or medical statistics, as these topics fall outside the scope of neuroimaging applications and techniques. However, submissions related to clinical diagnosis and postoperative care may be considered if they are directly relevant to the application of neuroimaging techniques in the context of neurological diseases and contribute to the advancement of diagnostic tools, technical biological markers, or understanding the functioning of the nervous system.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroimaging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.