Mission & scope

Frontiers in Neurology is a multidisciplinary journal that addresses all areas of neurology to better understand, treat, and prevent neurological disorders. It is indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, and the DOAJ.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof. Irene Litvan (University of California, San Diego, USA), Frontiers in Neurology welcomes submissions that explore the diagnosis, nature, causes, treatment, and public health aspects of neurological disorders.

The journal covers a wide spectrum of basic, translational, and clinical research that help improve patient care, including but not limited to:

artificial intelligence in neurology

applied neuroimaging

autonomic disorders

cognitive behavioural neurology

dementia and neurodegenerative diseases

diagnostic neuropathology

endovascular and interventional neurology

epilepsy

experimental therapeutics

headache and neurogenic pain

movement disorders

multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology

neuro-oncology and neurosurgical oncology

neuro-ophthalmology

neuro-otology

neurocritical and neurohospitalist care

neuroepidemiology

neurogenetics

neuroinfectious diseases

neurological biomarkers

neuromuscular disorders and peripheral neuropathies

neurorehabilitation

neurotechnology

neurotrauma

pediatric neurology

sleep disorders

stroke

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions that support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being.

Manuscripts that focus solely on surgical techniques are not suitable for publication in this journal. Case Reports are only suitable for submission to our Neuro-Ophthalmology section; please see the section description for more information. Studies that do not provide significant insight into the neurological basis of disease or disorder, or those that do not contribute to the understanding of the fundamental mechanisms of neurology, diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders are not appropriate for this journal.

The journal no longer accepts papers concerning simple bibliometric studies. Authors are still welcome to submit Systematic Reviews using publicly available data, but these must adhere to the PRISMA guidelines and have a conclusion related to neurological research. Studies without this primary focus will be transferred to a more applicable journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as NHANES or Mendelian Randomization studies, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Neurology is committed to advancing developments in the field of neurology by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers, academics, clinicians and the public worldwide, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.