Main content

Field chief editor irene litvan University of California, San Diego San Diego , United States Field Chief Editor Frontiers in Neurology

Mission & scope Frontiers in Neurology is a leading journal in its field, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed articles across a wide spectrum of basic, translational, and clinical research that help improve patient care. Field Chief Editor Irene Litvan at the University of California, San Diego is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, clinicians and the public worldwide. The journal publishes original articles, editorials and reviews to educate its readers, and to better understand, treat, and prevent neurological disorders. The journal stimulates exploring the diagnosis, nature, causes, treatment, and public health aspects of neurological illnesses. These are exciting times for the field of Neurology, and Frontiers in Neurology is ready to publish novel contributions. *For the submission of a Case Report please, check the Research Topics "Case Report Collection 2022" in each section and carefully follow the guidelines in the Research Topic description. If there is no "Case Report Collection" available in your preferred section, please send the manuscript draft to neurology@frontiersin.org for pre-evaluation indicating your preferred Section in the subject line. Please, note that any submitted Case Report should represent a significant knowledge gain in the field and have a complete and thorough study. Important: Case Reports should be submitted using the Case Report article type, not as Brief Research Reports or any other article type. Field Chief Editor: Irene Litvan, University of California, San Diego, USA Founding Field Chief Editor: Jose Biller, Loyola University, USA General Commentary articles as well as Book Reviews in Frontiers in Neurology are only accepted upon invitation. Frontiers in Neurology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Neurol.

Abbreviation fneur

Electronic ISSN 1664-2295

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Embase, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 4.086 Impact Factor 4.6 CiteScore

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.