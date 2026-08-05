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Catholic University of the Sacred Heart
Milano, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Movement Disorders
University of Otago, Christchurch
Christchurch, New Zealand
Associate Editor
Movement Disorders
Hôpitaux Universitaires de Strasbourg
Strasbourg, France
Associate Editor
Movement Disorders
National Institute of Rehabilitation Luis Guillermo Ibarra Ibarra
Tlalpan, Mexico
Associate Editor
Movement Disorders