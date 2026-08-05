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Department of Psychology, University of Akureyri
Akureyri, Iceland
Specialty Chief Editor
Epilepsy
University of Calgary
Calgary, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Epilepsy
Paracelsus Medical University
Salzburg, Austria
Specialty Chief Editor
Epilepsy
Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, University of Melbourne
Parkville, Australia
Associate Editor
Epilepsy