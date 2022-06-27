yvonne höller
Department of Psychology, University of Akureyri
Akureyri, Iceland
Specialty Chief Editor
Epilepsy
Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, University of Melbourne
Parkville, Australia
Associate Editor
Epilepsy
Amsterdam University Medical Center
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Epilepsy
Campus Bio-Medico University
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Epilepsy
Hietzing Clinic
Vienna, Austria
Associate Editor
Epilepsy
São Paulo State University
São Paulo, Brazil
Associate Editor
Epilepsy
Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul
Porto Alegre, Brazil
Associate Editor
Epilepsy
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Epilepsy
Mayo Clinic
Rochester, United States
Associate Editor
Epilepsy
Western University
London, Canada
Associate Editor
Epilepsy
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Epilepsy
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Pittsburgh, United States
Associate Editor
Epilepsy
Department of Neurosurgery, Giannina Gaslini Institute (IRCCS)
Genoa, Italy
Associate Editor
Epilepsy
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Epilepsy