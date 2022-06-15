Scope

The Artificial Intelligence in Neurology section of Frontiers in Neurology will create a platform for groundbreaking research at the intersection of neurology and artificial intelligence. The aim of the section is to support research in neurology by harnessing the power of cutting-edge technologies in artificial intelligence, deep learning, and machine learning. Through the integration of these advanced methodologies, we strive to help unravel the complexities of the human brain, characterize the brain states both in normal task development and in pathological conditions, and pave the way for innovative solutions in the diagnosis, treatment, and understanding of neurological diseases.

Our research encompasses a broad spectrum, spanning from fundamental scientific investigations to translational and clinical studies, with an eye towards clinical applications.

Areas Covered include:

• Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, computational intelligence and machine learning to advance neurological assessment, diagnosis, outcome prediction, and patients’ monitoring

• Developing innovative simulation-based and graph approaches to study human behavior and understand its impact on neurological conditions

• Leveraging computational algorithms to analyze vast amounts of clinical, genetic and molecular data for identifying patterns and design novel biomarkers in neurological disorders

• Applying artificial intelligence tools to differentiate diseases, facilitate personalized care and precision medicine in neurology

• Exploring the potential of artificial intelligence and neurobiology for population-level health strategies aimed at early intervention and prevention of neurological conditions

• Defining novel brain-computer interface (BCI) algorithms and embedded systems also supported by eye-gazing tracking for neuro-rehabilitation, robotics, and autonomous guide of objects

• Using AI to help understand neurological modifications in human brain in space missions.