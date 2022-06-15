Scope

The Artificial Intelligence in Neurology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the intersection of neurology and artificial intelligence.

Led by Dr. Francesco Morabito from Mediterranea University of Reggio Calabria, the Artificial Intelligence in Neurology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neurology and artificial intelligence, which connect and enhance the understanding and application of these fields.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applying artificial intelligence tools to differentiate diseases and facilitate personalized care and precision medicine in neurology

defining novel brain-computer interface algorithms and embedded systems, supported by eye-gazing tracking for neuro-rehabilitation, robotics, and autonomous guidance of objects

developing innovative simulation-based and graph approaches to study human behavior and understand its impact on neurological conditions

exploring the potential of artificial intelligence and neurobiology for population-level health strategies aimed at early intervention and prevention of neurological conditions

harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, computational intelligence, and machine learning to advance neurological assessment, diagnosis, outcome prediction, and patient monitoring

leveraging computational algorithms to analyze vast amounts of clinical, genetic, and molecular data for identifying patterns and designing novel biomarkers in neurological disorders

using artificial intelligence to help understand neurological modifications in the human brain during space missions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the integration of artificial intelligence and neurology to advance the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of neurological diseases.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and application of artificial intelligence in neurology, personalized care, precision medicine, brain-computer interfaces, neuro-rehabilitation, human behavior analysis, population-level health strategies, neurological assessment, diagnosis, outcome prediction, patient monitoring, biomarker identification, and space mission neurological modifications (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neurology and artificial intelligence to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.