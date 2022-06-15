Scope

The Autonomic Disorders section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study and understanding of autonomic nervous system disorders.

Led by Dr. William Cheshire from Mayo Clinic Florida, the Autonomic Disorders section welcomes submissions in various domains of autonomic medicine, which aim to enhance the knowledge and treatment of these disorders.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

autonomic dysreflexia

autonomic small-fiber neuropathies

connections between autonomic centers and emotional and limbic circuits

dysautonomias related to visceral sensation and pain

ganglionopathies

genetic dysautonomias

illness related to heat or cold exposure

impaired neuronal control of cardiovascular, respiratory, thermoregulatory, digestive, and genitourinary functions

interactions of medications with autonomic neurons

loss or excess of sweating

neurodegenerative disorders

orthostatic disorders

orthostatic hypotension

postural tachycardia syndrome

regional and generalized autonomic failure

sleep-related dysautonomias

syncope

synucleinopathies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms, consequences, manifestations, diagnosis, prevention, and management of autonomic disorders.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Autonomic Disorders section does not consider case reports or submissions lacking relevance to the pathophysiology, diagnosis, or treatment of autonomic disorders. Studies primarily addressing general medical conditions or non-autonomic aspects of physiology are outside the scope of this section. However, submissions related to basic neuroscience that have a direct connection to autonomic disorders and their underlying mechanisms are welcome, as they contribute to the understanding and advancement of good health and well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of autonomic medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.