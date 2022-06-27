Main content

Specialty chief editor william polk cheshire Mayo Clinic Florida Jacksonville , United States Specialty Chief Editor Autonomic Disorders

Scope This section publishes papers pertaining to disorders of the autonomic nervous system. Though prevalent and consequential, autonomic disorders have often been overlooked relative to other neurologic subspecialties. That is changing. Considerable momentum has established autonomic neurology as an exciting frontier of advancing knowledge at every level of the nervous system with implications for diagnosis and prognosis in related neurological fields and beyond in the wider multidisciplinary field of autonomic medicine. Dysautonomias are increasingly recognized in clinical practice. The development of standardized noninvasive autonomic testing has revolutionized their objective assessment. Identification of molecular biomarkers of specific dysautonomias is beginning to elucidate underlying mechanisms of disease, pointing the way toward development of new therapies. Effective medications are now available for treating neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Much remains to be done. The future is bright for further advances in autonomic disorders and for improving the lives of our patients. We welcome submissions that address normal and abnormal functioning of the autonomic nervous system, including: • regional and generalized autonomic failure • autonomic storms and other episodic autonomic syndromes • orthostatic disorders, and impaired neuronal control of cardiovascular, respiratory, thermoregulatory, digestive, and genitourinary functions This includes research that contributes to the knowledge of: • autonomic small-fiber neuropathies, • orthostatic hypotension • postural tachycardia syndrome • syncope • loss or excess of sweating • illness related to heat or cold exposure • autonomic dysreflexia • neurodegenerative disorders • ganglionopathies • dysautonomias related to visceral sensation and pain • sleep-related dysautonomias • genetic dysautonomias • interactions of medications with autonomic neurons • connections between autonomic centers and emotional and limbic circuits. This section will be including a broad range of article types. We especially encourage submissions that address practical clinical problems or pose bold solutions to unanswered questions or dilemmas related to the mechanisms, consequences, manifestations, diagnosis, prevention, and management of autonomic disorders. Frontiers in Neurology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Neurol.

Abbreviation fneur

Electronic ISSN 1664-2295

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Embase, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 4.086 Impact Factor 4.6 CiteScore

Submission Autonomic Disorders welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Autonomic Disorders, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

