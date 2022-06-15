Scope

Cognitive and Behavioral Neurology is a specialty section of Frontiers in Neurology. It aims to be an open science forum devoted to better understanding disorders affecting human cognition and behavior. It also hosts research aimed at their possible treatments. The section welcomes studies linking brain functions to disorders of cognitive processes including language, memory, perception, attention, consciousness, executive functions as well as emotions and social cognition. The editors encourage both experimental studies, case reports*, review articles, opinion papers, and therapeutic trials. Submissions of studies using structural and functional neuroimaging, electrophysiological, and experimental psychology techniques are strongly encouraged. The Section also welcomes papers aimed at validating new testing procedures for evaluating people with degenerative brain disorders or guiding the rehabilitation of people with selective brain lesions. Therapeutical trials can be accepted if they are focused on the clinical effects of treatments for cognitive or behavioral disorders. Aspects related to molecular insights into pathological prediction and disease mechanism, biomarkers for diagnosis and progression are better addressed to the sister Section of Dementia and Neurodegenerative Diseases.

*For submitting a Case Report , please submit your manuscript to the Research Topic “Cognitive and Behavioral Neurology - Case Report Collection 2023”. Note that each Case Report should represent a significant knowledge gain in the field with a complete and thorough study.