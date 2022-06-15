Scope

The Cognitive and Behavioral Neurology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of disorders affecting human cognition and behavior, as well as their potential treatments.

Led by Dr. Jordan Grafman at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab and the Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University (Chicago, Illinois), the Cognitive and Behavioral Neurology section welcomes submissions in various domains of neurology, which aim to enhance the connection between brain functions and cognitive disorders.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

attention and consciousness

emotions and social cognition

executive functions

language and memory

perception

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the relationship between brain functions and cognitive or behavioral disorders, as well as potential treatments and rehabilitation strategies.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) promoted by all United Nations member states in 2015, specifically SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Cognitive and Behavioral Neurology section does not accept case reports or studies primarily focused on molecular insights into pathological prediction, disease mechanisms, or biomarkers for diagnosis and progression. However, we welcome submissions that provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the relationship between brain functions and cognitive or behavioral disorders, as well as potential treatments and rehabilitation strategies. Additionally, submissions focused mainly on general data analysis or statistical modeling without relevance to cognitive or behavioral neurology, or lacking a clear neuroscientific context, are considered outside the scope of this section. The section aims to support and advance good health and well-being by focusing on cognitive and behavioral neurology research.

This multidisciplinary section is dedicated to sharing advanced scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neurology with researchers, industry professionals, policymakers, and the public worldwide.