Scope

The Dementia and Neurodegenerative Diseases section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Led by Dr. Bruce Miller from the University of California, San Francisco, the Dementia and Neurodegenerative Diseases section welcomes submissions in various domains of neurology, which connect fundamental research with clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral aspects of neurodegenerative diseases

biomarkers for diagnosis and progression

clinical trials and potential therapeutics

cognitive features of neurodegenerative diseases

disease mechanisms and molecular insights

healthy aging and prevention strategies

inflammation and its relation to neurodegeneration

motor features of neurodegenerative diseases

model care for individuals with neurodegenerative diseases

pathological prediction

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of neurodegenerative diseases and their impact on individuals, families, and societies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, healthy aging, and prevention strategies (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Dementia and Neurodegenerative Diseases section does not consider case reports or submissions focusing on cardiovascular complications, glucose metabolism, or drug development unrelated to neurodegeneration. However, studies on reading comprehension may be considered if they have relevance to dementia or neurodegenerative diseases. Submissions outside the scope of cognitive decline and neurological disorders will not be accepted.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neurology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.