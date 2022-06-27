Scope

Significant advances have been made in the practice of clinical and diagnostic neuropathology, such as the in-depth integration of genetics with the fields of brain tumors and neuromuscular disorders. Concurrently, brain autopsy examination has become more important in medico-legal and forensic practices, and in understanding the clinical course in neurological diseases and neurodegeneration, particularly with expanding clinical trials.

Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology is a specialty section of Frontiers in Neurology that aims to bring together expertise, and publish peer-reviewed research findings, on all aspects of human neuropathology, and related fields including diagnostic (surgical and autopsy) neuropathology and forensic neuropathology.

This section welcomes subjects related to the day-to-day practice of diagnostic neuropathologists in the field of surgical neuropathology on, primarily, brain tumors (including integrated genetics), epilepsy, and inflammatory-demyelinating diseases of the CNS. We also aim to focus on the important field of neuropathology autopsy and the critical clinicopathological correlation in forensic practice, neurodegeneration, neuroinflammation, and neurological diseases. We are aiming to create an active platform for the exchange of skills, experience, and ideas. This section is committed to enhancing open access to publications without discrimination, and promoting research, education, and developments in diagnostic neuropathology and related subjects.

Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology aims to promote the international exchange of results and encourages authors, globally, to submit papers in the following categories:

• Pathology of brain tumors and its genetics

• Pathology of neuromuscular diseases

• Forensic neuropathology, including pathology of traumatic brain injury

• Pathology of neurodegeneration and dementia

• Pathology of demyelination

• Pathology of epilepsy and related disorder

• Pathology of neuroinflammation

• Clinico-pathological correlations of all the above

Submission

The Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology section welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, Hypothesis and Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol and Systematic Review.

All manuscripts will undergo rigorous peer-review by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

*For the submission of a Case Report , please submit your manuscript to the Research Topic “Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology - Case Report Collection 2022”. Note that any submitted Case Report should represent a significant knowledge gain in the field with a complete and thorough study.