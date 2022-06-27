safa al-sarraj
King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
London , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
London , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
Neuroscience Research Australia
Sydney , Australia
Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
Departments of Neurology, Pathology (Neuropathology), Neuroscience - Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU)
Bethesda, MD , United States
Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Johns Hopkins Medicine
Baltimore , United States
Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
San Raffaele Hospital (IRCCS)
Milan , Italy
Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
University of Helsinki
Helsinki , Finland
Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
University of Milan
Milan , Italy
Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
King's College London
London , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
London , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
Vall d'Hebron University Hospital
Barcelona , Spain
Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
King's College London
London , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore , United States
Guest Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
Department of Pharmacy, Health and Nutritional Sciences, University of Calabria
Arcavacata di Rende , Italy
Guest Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Bethesda , United States
Guest Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham , United States
Guest Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
The University of Iowa
Iowa City , United States
Review Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology