Scope

The Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology section focuses on advancing the understanding of human neuropathology in clinical, diagnostic, and forensic contexts.

Under the leadership of Professor Safa Al-Sarraj from King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology section encourages submissions that explore the various aspects of neuropathology, aiming to enhance knowledge and facilitate the exchange of ideas and experiences in the field.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

clinico-pathological correlations of neurological disorders

forensic neuropathology, including pathology of traumatic brain injury

pathology of brain tumors and their genetics

pathology of demyelination

pathology of epilepsy and related disorders

pathology of neurodegeneration and dementia

pathology of neuroinflammation

pathology of neuromuscular diseases

Submissions to this section should provide comprehensive and in-depth knowledge about the diagnosis, treatment, and understanding of neuropathological conditions and their underlying mechanisms.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of neuropathology, clinico-pathological correlations of neurological disorders, pathology of brain tumors and their genetics, pathology of demyelination, pathology of epilepsy and related disorders, pathology of neurodegeneration and dementia, pathology of neuroinflammation, pathology of neuromuscular diseases, and forensic neuropathology, including pathology of traumatic brain injury, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.