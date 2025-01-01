safa al-sarraj
King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
Editors
King's College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Johns Hopkins Medicine
Baltimore, United States
Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
Neuropathology & Neurology Research, Neurodevelopmental and Rare CNS Disorders, Biomedical Research Institute of New Jersey (BRInj) and MidAtlantic Neonatology Associates, Atlantic Health System
Cedar Knolls, NJ, United States
Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
Vall d'Hebron University Hospital
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
University of Helsinki
Helsinki, Finland
Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
IRCCS Carlo Besta Neurological Institute Foundation
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
Neuroscience Research Australia
Sydney, Australia
Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
King's College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Review Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
University of Cambridge
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Review Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
Children’s National Hospital
Washington D.C., United States
Review Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
University of Maryland
Baltimore, United States
Review Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology
Department of Anatomy, Graduate School of Medicine, Akita University
Akita, Japan
Review Editor
Diagnostic and Forensic Neuropathology