Main content

Scope The section provides a forum for the presentation and discussion of issues related to the field of neurointervention, aiming to document clinical advances, basic science breakthroughs, and the impact of biomedical engineering research that further the field. The scope of topics considered for publication encompass all aspects of endovascular and interventional neurology, including treatment of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, extra and intracranial stenting for stroke prevention, endovascular treatment for ruptured and unruptured cerebral aneurysms, multidimensional managements of arteriovenous malformations of the brain and spine, spinal interventions (vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty), and the use of endovascular procedures in the management of tumors.



In addition, and by virtue of its open access architecture, the specialty section is poised to consider manuscripts that address futuristic aspects of the practice of Endovascular and Interventional Neurology. As such, we encourage the submission of theoretical considerations and hypotheses, based or not on empirical observations, with critical discussions of their potential impact on future developments of the specialty. Furthermore, conceptual bridges between bench research results and their potential application to patient care also have an important place among the contents and are welcomed submissions. *For the submission of a Case Report , please submit your manuscript to the Research Topic “Endovascular and Interventional Neurology - Case Report Collection 2022”. Note that any submitted Case Report should represent a significant knowledge gain in the field with a complete and thorough study. Frontiers in Neurology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

