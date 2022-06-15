Scope

The Endovascular and Interventional Neurology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of neurovascular conditions.

Led by Dr. Osama Zaidat from Northeast Ohio Medical University and Dr. Diogo Haussen from Emory University, the Endovascular and Interventional Neurology section welcomes submissions in various domains of neurointervention, which connect clinical advances, basic science breakthroughs, and biomedical engineering research to enhance patient care.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

arteriovenous malformations of the brain and spine

endovascular procedures in tumor management

endovascular treatment for cerebral aneurysms

extra and intracranial stenting for stroke prevention

hemorrhagic stroke treatment

ischemic stroke treatment

multidimensional management of brain and spine conditions

spinal interventions, such as vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of endovascular and interventional neurology, aiming to improve patient outcomes and advance the field.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Endovascular and Interventional Neurology section does not consider case reports or submissions focused solely on deep learning, gene expression, inflammation, cognitive function, or cardiovascular diseases. However, submissions that incorporate these topics within the context of endovascular or interventional neurology are welcome. Studies that do not pertain to the core focus of this section will be deemed unsuitable for publication.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neurointervention to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.