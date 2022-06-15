Scope

The Headache and Neurogenic Pain section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advances in understanding and treating headaches and neurogenic pain.

Led by Dr. Antonio Russo from the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli and Dr. Fabrizio Vernieri from Campus Bio-Medico University, the Headache and Neurogenic Pain section welcomes submissions in various domains of neurology, which connect the understanding of pain conditions related to neurological diseases and their management.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal models

comorbidities and psychological correlates

diagnostic techniques and criteria

epidemiology

functional and structural neuroimaging

genetics and pharmacogenetics

molecular biomarkers

neuromodulation

neurophysiological assessment

non-pharmacological therapies

pathophysiology

patient care

personal and societal burden

treatment and treatment guidelines

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of headache and neurogenic pain, including their causes, diagnosis, and treatment options.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Headache and Neurogenic Pain section does not consider case reports or submissions focused on alternative medicine. However, it does welcome submissions related to medical imaging, as long as they are specifically related to neurogenic pain. Additionally, while the section does not accept submissions on general pain management strategies, it does consider research that specifically addresses headache or neurogenic pain conditions and their treatment options.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neurology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.