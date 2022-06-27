Main content

Scope This section covers advances in the field of primary and secondary headaches as well as pain originating from the central and peripheral nervous system. It encompasses headache and other pain arising from diseases of the nervous system, as well as headache or neurogenic pain as a consequence of non-neurologic disease. Facial pain conditions of any origin are also within the scope of this section. The mission of Headache and Neurogenic Pain is to bring experts of pain conditions related to neurological diseases together, on a single platform, to promote exchanges and advances in the field. The section is committed to enhancing equity in access to publication without discrimination. The ultimate goal of this section is to promote the research, health, education, development, and welfare in the field of headache and neurogenic pain. We welcome submissions in the areas of translational and clinical research. The most relevant areas of interest include epidemiology, personal and societal burden, comorbidities and psychological correlates, pathophysiology, animal models, genetics and pharmacogenetics, molecular biomarkers, functional and structural neuroimaging, neurophysiological assessment, diagnostic techniques and criteria, treatment and treatment guidelines, neuromodulation, non-pharmacological therapies, patient care, and health education. *For the submission of a Case Report , please submit your manuscript to the Research Topic “Headache and Neurogenic Pain - Case Report Collection 2022”. Note that any submitted Case Report should represent a significant knowledge gain in the field with a complete and thorough study. Frontiers in Neurology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Neurol.

Abbreviation fneur

Electronic ISSN 1664-2295

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Embase, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 4.086 Impact Factor 4.6 CiteScore

Headache and Neurogenic Pain welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review.

