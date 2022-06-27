antonio russo
University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli
Caserta, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Headache and Neurogenic Pain
Fondazione Policlinico Campus Bio-Medico
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Headache and Neurogenic Pain
Mediterranean Neurological Institute Neuromed (IRCCS)
Pozzilli, Italy
Associate Editor
Headache and Neurogenic Pain
King's College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Headache Medicine and Facial Pain
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Headache and Neurogenic Pain
Karolinska Institutet (KI)
Solna, Sweden
Associate Editor
Headache and Neurogenic Pain
IRCCS Institute of Neurological Sciences of Bologna (ISNB)
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Headache Medicine and Facial Pain
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Headache and Neurogenic Pain
The University of Sheffield
Sheffield, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Headache and Neurogenic Pain
Department of Brain and Behavioral Sciences, University of Pavia
Pavia, Italy
Associate Editor
Headache and Neurogenic Pain
Department of Human Neurosciences, Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Headache and Neurogenic Pain
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Headache Medicine and Facial Pain
San Martino Hospital (IRCCS)
Genova, Italy
Associate Editor
Headache and Neurogenic Pain
Headache Center Frankfurt
Frankfurt, Germany
Associate Editor
Headache and Neurogenic Pain
Oslo Metropolitan University
Oslo, Norway
Associate Editor
Headache and Neurogenic Pain