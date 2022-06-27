Main content

Scope This section of Frontiers in Oncology aims to create an open access, rapid, transparent and interactive exchange of findings for the neuro-oncology and neurosurgical oncology communities. We welcome contributions from the basic and translational neurosciences, in addition to research derived from clinical studies and prospective trials. Our focus extends beyond primary brain tumors to include brain and CNS metastases, as well as benign and skull-based tumors. Our audience centers on the many disciplines involved in brain tumor research: clinical neuro-oncology, neurosurgical oncology, radiation oncology, neuropathology and neuroradiology. Submissions focusing on pediatric neuro-oncology are also welcome, although prospective authors are asked to note that neuroblastoma manuscripts should be submitted to our Pediatric Oncology section instead. All submissions are expected to advance both our understanding of brain tumor biology and the efforts of clinicians and surgeons treating these patients around the world. Frontiers in Neurology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Neurol.

Abbreviation fneur

Electronic ISSN 1664-2295

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Embase, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 4.086 Impact Factor 4.6 CiteScore

Submission Neuro-Oncology and Neurosurgical Oncology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Neuro-Oncology and Neurosurgical Oncology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.