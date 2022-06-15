Scope

The Neurocritical and Neurohospitalist Care section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge and improving care for critically ill or hospitalized neurological patients.

Led by Dr. Michael Schneck from Loyola University Chicago and Dr. Sean Ruland from Loyola University Medical Center, the Neurocritical and Neurohospitalist Care section welcomes submissions in various domains of neurology, which aim to enhance discovery and improve patient outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

care pathways for management of patients with primary neurological diagnoses

comparative effectiveness research

educational contributions to the training of neurologic specialists

management of neurocritical care or neuro-hospital care inpatients and residents

monitoring techniques for neurological change

neuro-ethical foundations of the field

prospective clinical investigations

survey-based research

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the care and management of inpatients with primary neurological diagnosis, in hospital settings.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Neurocritical and Neurohospitalist Care section does not consider case reports or submissions focused on hematology, oral health, or pulmonary medicine, as these topics fall outside the scope of neurocritical care and neurohospitalist practice. However, studies that are related to the management or treatment of neurological conditions in the context of these fields may be considered if they directly contribute to the advancement of knowledge and improvement of care for critically ill or hospitalized neurological patients.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neurology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.