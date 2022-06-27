Scope

The Neuroepidemiology Section prioritizes epidemiologic research that characterizes risk factors for neurological diseases that can lead to neurologic disease prevention. The disorders of high priority to the Section include Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and systemic diseases with neuroimmune manifestations, such as systemic lupus erythematosus. Characteristic disease symptoms of some neurological disorders, such as rest tremor and bradykinesia for Parkinson's disease and memory loss for Alzheimer’s disease, are also valuable outcomes for research articles. Especially relevant risk factors include lifestyle characteristics, environmental neurotoxicant exposures, genetics, and socioeconomic variables. Reports of well designed and rigorously implemented cross-sectional, cohort, and case-control epidemiology studies are of the highest priority. Informative case reports of disease clusters are also considered to be valuable contributions. An important focus will be on novel and emerging epidemiological methods that more strongly indicate causation than conventional methods describing associations.

Manuscripts presenting findings from clinical trials are also relevant for this Section. However, simple drug intervention trials and industry-sponsored research into drug effectiveness is discouraged and should be submitted to other sections of the journal. Nevertheless, independently funded cohort studies reporting real-world surveillance of pharmaceutical agents in neurological disease causation may be considered.

The Neuroepidemiology Section is committed to developing and strengthening the evidence base for modifiable risk factors that can be addressed in a preventive medicine model to improve the health outcomes of people with a range of neurological conditions, including those that are currently not considered curable.

*For the submission of a Case Report , please submit your manuscript to the Research Topic “Neuroepidemiology - Case Report Collection 2022”. Note that any submitted Case Report should represent a significant knowledge gain in the field with a complete and thorough study.