Scope

The Neuroepidemiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and preventing neurological diseases through epidemiological studies.

Led by Dr. Maurizio A. Leone of the Istituto di Ricerche Farmacologiche "Mario Negri," Italy, the Neuroepidemiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of neuroepidemiology that aim to enhance the knowledge and prevention of neurological disorders.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

classical neuroepidemiological studies (cross-sectional, case-control and cohort studies)

risk factors for neurological diseases

lifestyle characteristics

studies using registries and large electronic health datasets

environmental neurotoxicant exposures

impact of climate change and pollution

interaction between environmental and genetic risks factors

integration of multi-omics data with population-level health data

biomarkers of disease risk and/or progression

real-world surveillance of pharmaceutical agents

implementation studies

This section encourages the submission of manuscripts on novel and emerging epidemiological methods, including digital and computational epidemiology, precision epidemiology, AI and machine learning, and digital phenotyping.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diffusion, risk factors, and prevention strategies for any neurological conditions, including those that are currently not considered curable, and rare neurological diseases.

This section welcomes submissions that support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) promoted by all United Nations member states in 2015, specifically SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Neuroepidemiology section does not consider manuscripts presenting findings from simple drug intervention trials and industry-sponsored research into drug effectiveness, as these should be submitted elsewhere. Submissions focusing on cardiovascular health or mental health unrelated to neurological conditions, clinical treatment of non-neurological disorders, and studies without relevance to the epidemiology of neurological diseases are outside the scope of this section. The Neuroepidemiology section does not accept Case Reports.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroepidemiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.