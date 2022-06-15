Scope

The Neurological Biomarkers section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the identification and application of physical, functional, and biochemical indicators in neurological diseases.

Led by Dr. Per Svenningsson from Karolinska Institutet (KI), the Neurological Biomarkers section welcomes submissions in various domains of neurology, which facilitate the translation of research knowledge into clinical practice.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advances in understanding biomarkers and their applications in neurology

clinical work issues such as cost-effectiveness of using different biomarkers as diagnostic tools

didactic reviews on recent developments in the field

multimodal biomarker approaches and advanced computational analyses of large data sets

preclinical biomarker studies using animal models of neurological diseases with clinical translational potentials

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the role of biomarkers in the diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of neurological diseases.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of neurological biomarkers, their applications in neurology, and clinical translation, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Neurological Biomarkers section does not consider case reports or submissions focused on ophthalmology, cardiology, or surgery, as these fields are beyond its scope. However, submissions related to emotional psychology may be considered if they are directly relevant to the identification and validation of biomarkers in neurological conditions and disorders. The primary focus remains on the identification and validation of biomarkers related to neurological conditions and disorders.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neurology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.