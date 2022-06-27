Scope

Neurological biomarkers is a fast-growing field benefiting of groundbreaking scientific, technical and computational advances.

The Neurological Biomarkers section has a broad scope and will cover research on physical, functional, or biochemical indicators of neurological diseases.

We aim to receive articles on biomarkers that aid diagnosis, provide information on the prognosis, symptoms and trajectories of neurological disease, the response of neurological patients to therapies, the prediction of adverse events and drug interactions, and the evaluation of baseline risk.

Submissions are welcome for the following article types: Brief Research Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, Hypothesis and Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol and Systematic Review. We particularly welcome contributions that include, but are not limited to, the following topics:

• Advances in our understanding of biomarkers and their applications in neurology and that facilitate translation of research knowledge into clinical practice in the field of neurology are welcome.

• Submissions that use multimodal biomarker approaches and advanced computational analyses of large data sets are encouraged.

• The Neurological Biomarkers section will also publish didactic reviews on recent developments in the field.

• Preclinical biomarker studies using animal models of neurological diseases with clinical translational potentials are also within the scope of this section.

• Clinical work issues like cost-effectiveness of using different biomarkers as a diagnostic tool may be addressed.

We have a strong commitment to reproducibility of science and open access to data and we plan to make the Neurological Biomarkers section a reference forum for the fast publication of research data.

*For the submission of a Case Report , please submit your manuscript to the Research Topic “Neurological Biomarkers - Case Report Collection 2022”. Note that any submitted Case Report should represent a significant knowledge gain in the field with a complete and thorough study.