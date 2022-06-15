Scope

The Neurorehabilitation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of neurological disorders.

Led by Dr. Giorgio Sandrini from Fondazione Cirna Onlus, Dr. Ross Zafonte from Harvard Medical School, and Dr. Thomas Platz from the University of Greifswald, the Neurorehabilitation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neurorehabilitation, which aim to enhance the exchange of knowledge among diverse specialists and improve patient outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

brain injury including stroke rehabilitation

cognitive and psychological aspects of neurological diseases

ethical issues in Neurorehabilitation

extrapyramidal disorders rehabilitation

healthcare service and implementation research

interdisciplinary approaches to treatment

intervention research (assessment or therapy)

neuromodulation techniques

neuromuscular diseases and their rehabilitation

neuroimaging and neurophysiology in neurorehabilitation

new perspectives in the field of artificial intelligence

new technologies and methodologies in neurorehabilitation

pharmacological approaches in neurorehabilitation

prediction, structural pre-requisites and mechanisms of recovery and plasticity

rehabilitation of persons with multiple sclerosis (and other neuro-inflammatory diseases)

spinal cord injury rehabilitation

training-based interventions including robotics and virtual reality in treatment

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of neurological disorders, promote function and well-being and related healthcare (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of neurorehabilitation, focusing on clinical studies and basic research with translational value. Of particular interest are randomised clinical trials and systematic reviews, while observational quantitative as well as qualitative research is accepted. Protocols of clinical trials are only accepted if trials are foreseen to have a high potential to influence clinical decision making in neurorehabilitation and are conceptually of a broader scope than trial register entries.

The Neurorehabilitation section does not consider case reports or submissions focusing solely on diagnostic imaging, surgical procedures, or blood biomarkers without a fundamental basis in neurorehabilitation processes and outcomes. Additionally, submissions related to mental health should have a clear connection to neurological conditions and recovery, and studies on social support must be grounded in their relevance to neurorehabilitation.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neurorehabilitation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.