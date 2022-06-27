Scope

Neurological diseases, such as stroke, extrapyramidal disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular diseases, dementia, brain injury and spinal cord injury, are a frequent cause of disability and have a huge impact on society.

Although traditional neurorehabilitation techniques are still commonly used in clinical practice, new and developing technologies are profoundly changing the therapeutic scenario, resulting in a now widely used combined approach (i.e. including neuromodulation). These technologies (e.g. functional neuroimaging) have allowed us to better understand the mechanisms involved in the processes of plasticity and recovery after central nervous system injury and are changing and improving the treatment of affected patients (e.g. robotics, virtual reality).

The Neurorehabilitation section aims to provide an interdisciplinary platform for new developments in this highly complex field that demands the involvement of a broad range of professionals, and to create a forum for the exchange of knowledge among these different specialists. The section focuses primarily on clinical studies, though also welcomes papers dealing with basic research that has translational value. Submissions addressing interdisciplinary issues, or a combination of methodologies and techniques are strongly encouraged. Integrative studies considering different disease aspects (i.e. motor, cognitive and psychological), or using a combination of therapeutic approaches, can help to clarify the mechanisms underlying neurological impairment, making it possible establish the most appropriate rehabilitation strategies to adopt. We also welcome the submission of papers with the following aims: to clarify mechanisms of recovery or the role cognitive and psychological impairment in producing worsening of disability and quality of life; to validate the use of new technologies or methodologies useful for predicting outcome; to improve the clinical approach to the rehabilitation of patients with neurological diseases.

*For the submission of a Case Report , please submit your manuscript to the Research Topic “Neurorehabilitation - Case Report Collection 2022”. Note that any submitted Case Report should represent a significant knowledge gain in the field with a complete and thorough study.

Neurorehabilitation is an official partner of the European Federation of the NeuroRehabilitation Societies (EFNR).