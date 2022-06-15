Scope

The field of neurotechnology embraces the assembly of methods and tools that enable a direct connection of technical components with the nervous system.

In doing so, this discipline supports the development of a deeper understanding of both healthy and pathological neuro-dynamics. Signals from the brain, recorded via electroencephalography or peripheral target receptors using wearable technology, can be either “translated” into technical control commands, or “manipulated” by applying electrical, magnetic, or optical stimuli in order to expand knowledge or provide therapeutic interventions. Indeed, neurotechnology is the next technological frontier in healthcare, with vast implications for our society, ranging from the development of interfaces that will revolutionise our understanding of normal or pathological brain function, to pharmaceuticals or devices that can improve quality of life at a patient specific level. Neurotechnology can even be applied in combination with many pharmaceutical practices, such as drugs for depression, sleep, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, anti-neurotics to cancer scanning, stroke rehabilitation, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and other movement disorders.

As this field grows and both scientific and public interest starts to expand, it is appropriate that there is a dedicated platform that allows researchers and others with an interest in the field to contribute to the overall scientific effort with their own indigenous scientific expertise. A multi-faceted approach, bring basic, clinical, and technological research together is required, therefore, the Neurotechnology section of Frontiers of Neurology aims to publish high-quality fundamental and applied research, innovations, and potential clinical applications from all aspects of this area. This interdisciplinary forum solicits advances in, but not limited to:

• Advances in our understanding of biomarkers and their applications in neurology and that facilitate translation of research knowledge into clinical practice in the field of neurology are welcome

• Submissions that use multimodal biomarker approaches and advanced computational analyses of large data sets are encouraged

• Neuromodulation with technologies that use neural interfaces to record and/or stimulate nervous system structures. Areas to consider include: Wearable or non-wearable devices; deep brain stimulation; transcranial magnetic/direct current stimulation; focused ultrasound; spinal/peripheral stimulations

• Neuro-prostheses: Methods that restore motor, sensory or cognitive function that have been lost, such as implanted technologies; prosthesis, e.g. robotic arms; rehabilitation

• Brain-Computer interfaces, such as cortical interfaces; robotic devices; hybrid systems

• Others, such as different imaging modalities of brain tasks; pharmacology, e.g. programmed pharmacology; gamification; brain training; current challenges, including ethics and legal implications