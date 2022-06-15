Scope

The Neurotechnology section is dedicated to publishing high-quality research on the development and application of innovative neurotechnologies aimed at understanding, diagnosing, monitoring, and treating neurological disorders.

Led by Dr. Roongroj Bhidayasiri from Chulalongkorn Centre of Excellence for Parkinson's Disease & Related Disorders, this section welcomes interdisciplinary submissions that connect biological systems and technical innovation, with a primary focus on hardware-based, interface-driven, or signal-integrative technologies. Submissions should provide in-depth insights into the technological components that directly interface with or modulate the nervous system, rather than software-driven analytics alone.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Brain-computer interfaces (e.g., non-invasive and invasive systems, robotic devices, hybrid neuro-interfacing systems)

Neuromodulation techniques using electrical, magnetic, or other stimulation modalities

Neuroprosthetics for motor, sensory, or cognitive restoration

Advanced neural biosignal acquisition and device-based data acquisition methods

Imaging technologies with direct neurotechnology application (e.g., task-based functional imaging, neural circuit mapping)

Biomarker technologies when device-driven (e.g., wearable, implantable, or platform-integrated biomarker systems)

Neuropharmacology and digital therapeutics where there is a technological interface (e.g., closed-loop drug delivery, neurofeedback systems)

Ethical, legal, and societal considerations of neurodevice development and deployment

This section advances the objectives of SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) by encouraging submissions with a translational focus, including studies that demonstrate: clinical validation or implementation of neurotechnological devices or platforms; clinical impact or benefit to patient care, outcomes, or accessibility; and pathways from preclinical development to real-world application.

While the AI in Neurology section focuses on software, algorithms, and data-driven computational methods, this section welcomes AI-integrated neurotechnologies, such as AI-driven adaptive neuromodulation systems; machine learning used in the closed-loop control of BCIs; and intelligent prosthetic systems that involve a physical interface with the nervous system. Submissions should emphasize how AI is embedded within a neurotechnological platform or device, rather than purely algorithmic or imaging analyses.

The Neurotechnology section does not consider submissions that primarily address case reports, non-neurotechnology-related engineering topics, or purely software-based or retrospective data mining studies.

This multidiscipilinary section bridges academia, clinical practice, industry, and regulatory frameworks in advancing neurotechnology that can make a measurable impact on neurological health worldwide.