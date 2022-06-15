Scope

The Stroke section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of stroke and cerebrovascular diseases.

Led by Prof Jean-Claude Baron from both the University of Cambridge and Paris Cité University, the Stroke section welcomes submissions in various domains of stroke research, which aim to enhance the knowledge of stroke mechanisms, consequences, manifestations, diagnosis, prevention, and management.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

acute stroke therapy

brain reorganization and functional recovery

cerebral amyloid angiopathy

cerebral small vessel disease (cSVD)

cerebral Venous Thrombosis

epidemiology of stroke

genetic factors in stroke

hemorrhagic stroke

Imaging of stroke

inflammation and selective neuronal death

ischemic stroke

large vessel and intracranial atherosclerosis

mechanisms underlying and causes of stroke

neurorehabilitative interventions

pediatric stroke

post-stroke aphasia and other neuropsychological impairments

secondary prevention of stroke

subarachnoid hemorrhage

transient ischemic attacks

vascular cognitive impairment and dementia

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of stroke research, aiming to improve stroke therapy and outcomes through basic, translational, and clinical research.

The Stroke section does not consider case reports or submissions lacking a clear focus on stroke and its associated conditions. Studies addressing unrelated medical conditions or general neuroscience topics without a foundation in stroke pathophysiology, prevention, or treatment are considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of stroke research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Neurology is no longer accepting Case Reports as an accepted article type.