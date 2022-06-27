Scope

Stroke has been among the most rapidly evolving field of medicine in the last three decades. From an area filled with nihilism and unproven dogmas, an incredible research momentum has led to major breakthroughs in understanding for instance i) the mechanisms leading to ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, including vascular, hematological and genetic factors, and those underlying the outcome of acutely ischemic tissue, namely infarction or survival, and the benefits of early reperfusion ; ii) the events that take place in peri-lesional tissue, including inflammation, selective neuronal death and plasticity; iii) the processes underlying brain reorganization and functional recovery; and iv) the contribution of incipient vascular brain damage in the cognitive deterioration including dementia of the elderly. These advances have led to clinical revolutions for instance in the secondary prevention of stroke, acute stroke therapy, management of transient ischemic attacks and subarachnoid hemorrhage, and neurorehabilitative interventions, that have had major impact on both mortality and functional outcome.

However, the incidence of stroke remains extremely high due to aging populations worldwide, the fraction of patients who benefit from these advances remains limited and overall stroke outcome remains unsatisfactory. Hemorrhagic stroke remains a major challenge in terms of both lack of evidence-based acute therapy and risk related to antithrombotic therapies in the elderly. Likewise, the mechanisms underlying cerebral small vessel disease (cSVD), including hypertension-related cSVD and cerebral amyloid angiopathy, remain largely unknown, yet their incidence and impact increase dramatically with aging of the populations. There is therefore an urgent need to further improve stroke therapy and outcome through basic, translational and clinical research. Additional challenges that face stroke scientists in the next decades include the major heterogeneity in clinical presentations/phenotypes, stroke subtypes and etiologies, the complex interactions between the brain, the blood vessels and the remainder of the body, and the marked differences in access to and quality of stroke management depending on country and actual place of living and economic status of patients.

The Stroke section aims to quickly publish important experimental, translational and clinical studies - both original and review articles - that contribute to the knowledge of stroke, its mechanisms, consequences, manifestations, diagnosis, prevention and management.

