Scope

The Nuclear Reactor Design section is committed to advancing the field of nuclear engineering and highlighting innovations in advanced reactor design.

Under the leadership of Prof. Wenxi Tian from Xi’an Jiaotong University, this section welcomes submissions that enhance the understanding and development of advanced reactor designs and technologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

Advanced Reactor Design and Technologies Advanced nuclear reactor design concepts, including Generation IV and small modular reactors (SMRs)

Fission and fusion reactor design principles and innovations

Structural plant design and reactor system integration

Novel coolant systems and reactor configurations Reactor Physics and Radiation Transport Neutron transport theory and computational methods

Reactor core physics, criticality, and neutronics analysis

Radiation shielding design and assessment

Fuel burnup and isotopic evolution modelling Reactor Thermal Hydraulics and Computational Fluid Dynamics Single- and two-phase thermal hydraulic analysis

Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) applied to reactor systems

Heat transfer in reactor cores, coolant loops, and passive systems

Experimental validation of thermal hydraulic models Reactor Control, Dynamics, and Safety Nuclear reactor control systems and instrumentation

Reactor dynamics, transient analysis, and stability

Nuclear reactor safety systems and safety analysis

Severe accident progression, mitigation, and management Nuclear Fuel Engineering and Fuel Cycle Fuel design, fabrication, and performance under irradiation

Fuel cycle analysis, including front-end and back-end considerations

Fission product behaviour and fuel-cladding interactions

Advanced fuel concepts and accident-tolerant fuels (ATF) Nuclear Codes, Standards, Verification, and Validation Development and benchmarking of nuclear simulation codes

Verification and validation (V&V) methodologies for reactor analysis

Uncertainty quantification and sensitivity analysis

Compliance with national and international nuclear codes and standards Reactor Simulation and Digital Tools Multi-physics and multi-scale reactor simulation

High-performance computing applications in reactor design

Digital twins for reactor monitoring and optimisation

Integration of AI and machine learning in reactor design and analysis

We encourage submissions that provide detailed, comprehensive knowledge on various aspects of fission, fusion, and reactor design. Note that submissions on military applications (e.g., nuclear submarines, high-grade nuclear fuels for detonation devices) and radiation effects related to radio medicine (e.g., imaging, therapeutic radioisotopes) will not be accepted.

We particularly welcome submissions that support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section leads the way in sharing cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in nuclear engineering with researchers, industry professionals, policymakers, and the public worldwide.